Rockstar grandpas: Rod Stewart and Keith Richards become grandfathers again

todayMarch 4, 2025

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Rockers Rod Stewart and Keith Richards are both grandfathers again.

Rod’s son Liam — one of two children he had with his second wife, Rachel Hunter — just welcomed his second child with wife Nicole.

The couple shared the news and photos on Instagram, revealing that the baby, who arrived March 2, is named Elsie Skylar Stewart. She joins big brother Louie, 21 months. Elsie is Rod’s fourth grandchild.

Meanwhile, Richards became a grandfather for the seventh time.

The Rolling Stones guitarist’s daughter Alexandra – one of two children he had with wife Patti Hansen – welcomed her second child with husband Jacques Naudé on Feb. 17. She announced her son’s birth in an Instagram post, sharing that the baby boy’s name is Elvis Nova Naudé. Alexandra is also mom to daughter Arlowe Mae, who was born in 2021.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

