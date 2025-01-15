Rod Stewart and wife appointed ambassadors for King Charles’ charity foundation

HRH King Charles, Penny Lancaster, Rod Stewart; Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster, are friends with the U.K.’s King Charles, so it’s no surprise they’ll be helping out one of his charities, The King’s Foundation, in the new year.

Charles started the foundation in 1990, when he was still Prince of Wales. It works to provide education, public services and consultancy in sectors that he’s particularly interested in: education and sustainability, farming and agriculture, traditional arts and crafts, health and well-being, and architecture and urbanism.

Rod — who, lest we forget, is technically Sir Rod — and Penny aka Lady Stewart were inspired to get involved in The King’s Foundation when they met people who’ve benefited from it at the foundation’s annual awards ceremony in June, according to a release.

The foundation is currently celebrating its 35th year, and Rod says in a statement, “We are so pleased to be coming on board as ambassadors for The King’s Foundation and look forward to lending our support to this worthwhile cause, particularly during such a significant year for the charity.”

The chief executive of The King’s Foundation said, “We are so pleased that [Rod and Penny] are officially joining us [on] our mission to build sustainable communities and transform lives across the world.”

Rod performed at the Platinum Jubilee of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022 but didn’t sing at Charles’ 2023 coronation because he had a show in Las Vegas.