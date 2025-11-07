AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Rod Stewart extends One Last Time tour with 2026 dates

todayNovember 7, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Rod Stewart One Last Time tour artwork (Courtesy Live Nation)

Rod Stewart is extending his One Last Time tour with new dates in 2026.

The newly added shows kick off March 13, in Uncasville, Connecticut, and include stops in Houston, Phoenix, Cincinnati, Hollywood and more, before concluding in Kansas City on Aug. 15.

Howard Jones and Richard Marx will join Rod on the trek for select dates.

An artist presale begins Monday at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales running throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

In between the tour, Rod will also be returning to Las Vegas for another round of his residency, The Encore Shows. He has dates mapped out from May 27 through June 6.

His One Last Time world tour initially kicked off in 2024, with shows throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%