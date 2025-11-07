Rod Stewart extends One Last Time tour with 2026 dates

Rod Stewart One Last Time tour artwork (Courtesy Live Nation)

Rod Stewart is extending his One Last Time tour with new dates in 2026.

The newly added shows kick off March 13, in Uncasville, Connecticut, and include stops in Houston, Phoenix, Cincinnati, Hollywood and more, before concluding in Kansas City on Aug. 15.

Howard Jones and Richard Marx will join Rod on the trek for select dates.

An artist presale begins Monday at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales running throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

In between the tour, Rod will also be returning to Las Vegas for another round of his residency, The Encore Shows. He has dates mapped out from May 27 through June 6.

His One Last Time world tour initially kicked off in 2024, with shows throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America.