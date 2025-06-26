Rod Stewart helps design leopard-print boombox-shaped public toilet for Glastonbury

WaterAid/ Lucy Le Brocq

Rod Stewart is making the most of his upcoming performance at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival.

He’s teamed up with the charity Water Aid to design a public toilet for the festival that’s — we kid you not — shaped like a giant boombox. Dubbed the “Boombox Bog” — bog is British slang for toilet — it features Rod Stewart cassette tapes affixed to the walls, a neon sign in the shape of a pair of headphones, and a leopard-print seat, because Rod has a fondness for that pattern.

While you’re using the facilities, you’ll hear Rod’s biggest hits and “specially recorded water-themed messages from the man himself,” according to a press release. The whole thing is located near the festival’s main Pyramid Stage, where Rod is performing on Sunday.

“I’ve spent my life singing to packed arenas and festival crowds, but nothing hits a high note quite like clean water and a decent loo,” Rod says in a statement. “They might not be sexy, but they’re life-changing.”

“That’s why I’ve teamed up with WaterAid to bring our funky Boombox Bog to Glastonbury Festival and shine a light on the importance of these everyday essentials that millions still live without,” he adds. “Together, we’re creating change that’s gonna last forever.”

As Water Aid notes, nearly one in 10 people around the world don’t live near a clean water source, and almost one in five don’t have a decent toilet of their own.