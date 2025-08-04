AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Rod Stewart pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with AI-generated images of him with other dead celebrities

todayAugust 4, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

Rod Stewart paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during a recent concert, and he got a little help from AI to do so.

NME reports that during his Aug. 1 concert in Alpharetta, Georgia, near Atlanta, Stewart projected images of Ozzy on screen during his performance of “Forever Young,” but the Black Sabbath frontman wasn’t alone in them.

Fan shot footage shows that the tribute included AI-generated images of Ozzy posing for selfies with several other dead celebrities, including Prince, Tina Turner, Freddie Mercury, Kurt Cobain, George Michael, Michael Jackson and more. They are all set against a backdrop of clouds, suggesting they are all up in heaven together.

Ozzy Osbourne died July 22 at the age of 76.

After his death was announced, Rod paid tribute to Ozzy on social media, writing, “Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there — later rather than sooner.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%