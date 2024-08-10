AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Rod Stewart postpones two shows due to “summer strain of COVID”

todayAugust 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Denise Truscello/WireImage

After canceling his big 200th residency performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Aug. 7 due to strep throat, Rod Stewart has now canceled two additional shows due to another illness.

A message on Rod’s Instagram on Aug. 9 said that the “Maggie May” rocker’s show in Stateline, Nevada was postponed, as is his Aug. 10 show in Lincoln, California, while he “recovers from a summer strain of Covid-19.”

The Lincoln show will now take place on August 18 and the Stateline show has been moved to August 20. All tickets will be honored for the new shows.  Rod’s next scheduled show is Aug. 13 in Saratoga, California.

As previously reported, Rod, 79, announced Aug. 7 that he’d be returning to Caesars Palace in 2025 with a new residency called The Encore Shows.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%