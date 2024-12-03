Rod Stewart reunites with Faces bandmates

Jim Dyson/Redferns

Rod Stewart has reunited with his Faces bandmates Ron Wood and Kenney Jones.

Rod posted a photo to Instagram Monday of the three of them sitting on a couch together. While he didn’t offer up a caption on the shot, it’s apparent from the comments fans are hoping it will lead to more than just the photo.

“Reunion,” one person commented, while another requested, “Please play some shows next year!!!”

Both Stewart and Wood have talked about the future of Faces in interviews this year.

Back in February, Rod told Vulture he had some songs that were written and not released, and that he had sent them to Wood, telling him, “This is stuff we’ve recorded with my band, maybe the Faces would like to do it instead?”

And in an interview with BBC Radio’s Front Row in November, Wood talked about the work he’s doing with Faces, noting, “We’re making some continued developments of music we made back in the day. … It still sounds as no time has gone by.”

While they have yet to release new music, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers did put out some music from their archives. They released The BBC Session Recordings and Had Me A Real Good Time… With Faces Live In Session At The BBC 1971-1973 for separate Record Store days. They also released Faces At The BBC — Complete BBC Concert & Session Recordings 1970-1973 in September.