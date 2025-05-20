AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Rod Stewart to receive Lifetime Achievement honor at American Music Awards

todayMay 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD
dick clark productions

Janet Jackson will receive the ICON Award at the American Music Awards on May 26, but she won’t be the only legend being honored for their incredible career. Rod Stewart has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

Rod is receiving the award for his “body of work, and unparalleled contributions to music for nearly six decades,” as well as his “lasting legacy and continued influence on generations of artists and fans.” Since the show is airing live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and Rod will conveniently be in town for his residency at Caesars, he’ll also perform on the telecast, for the first time since 2004.

Jennifer Lopez hosts the 51st AMAs on May 26, airing live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and on Paramount+.  She will also perform, as will Janet, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Gloria Estefan and more. The leading nominee is Kendrick Lamar, followed by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%