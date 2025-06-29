AD
Rev Rock Report

Rod Stewart welcomes Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall, Lulu & Ronnie Wood to Glastonbury set

todayJune 29, 2025

Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rod Stewart‘s “Legends Slot” performance Sunday afternoon at the U.K.’s Glastonbury festival featured not one, not two, but three different guest stars.

Lately, Rod’s live sets have included his version of the Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes song “If You Don’t Know Me by Now.” So on Sunday, about 15 songs into his set, he was joined by Mick Hucknall of the band Simply Red, who had a #1 hit with the tune in 1989. The two sang the song together.

Rod had previously teased that his former bandmate in the Faces, Ronnie Wood — who now plays guitar for The Rolling Stones — would be joining him at Glastonbury, and so he did: The two teamed up to perform the Faces’ classic song “Stay With Me.”

Wood then stuck around to play on a version of “Hot Legs,” during which Rod was joined by Lulu, the Scottish singer who’s best known in the U.S. for her 1967 #1 hit “To Sir With Love.”

Rod — who performed plenty of his own hits, including “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Some Guys Have All the Luck” and “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)” — closed his set with “Sailing,” a song that flopped in the U.S., but is a beloved classic in the U.K.  In fact, it remains his biggest-selling single there.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

