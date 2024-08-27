Rod Stewart’s 2012 Christmas album to be released on vinyl for the first time

Verve Music Group, Division of UMG

Rod Stewart is set to release his 2012 Christmas album on vinyl for the very first time.

Merry Christmas, Baby, which features Rod’s take on such holiday classics as “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Coming To Town,” “White Christmas” and more, will be released on two-LP blue ice vinyl on Oct. 4.

The vinyl will also include two bonus tracks that previously appeared on the deluxe edition of the album, covers of “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)” and “Silver Bells.”

The vinyl set, dubbed Merry Christmas, Baby (Anniversary Edition), is available for preorder now.

Originally released in October 2012, Merry Christmas, Baby, was a top 10 hit for Rod, peaking at #3 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It features collaborations with Mary J. Blige, Chris Boti, Michael Bublé, CeeLo Green and more.