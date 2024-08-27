AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Rod Stewart’s 2012 Christmas album to be released on vinyl for the first time

todayAugust 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Verve Music Group, Division of UMG

Rod Stewart is set to release his 2012 Christmas album on vinyl for the very first time.

Merry Christmas, Baby, which features Rod’s take on such holiday classics as “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Coming To Town,” “White Christmas” and more, will be released on two-LP blue ice vinyl on Oct. 4. 

The vinyl will also include two bonus tracks that previously appeared on the deluxe edition of the album, covers of “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)” and “Silver Bells.”

The vinyl set, dubbed Merry Christmas, Baby (Anniversary Edition), is available for preorder now.

Originally released in October 2012, Merry Christmas, Baby, was a top 10 hit for Rod, peaking at #3 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It features collaborations with Mary J. Blige, Chris Boti, Michael Bublé, CeeLo Green and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%