AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Roger Daltrey doesn’t want you looking up the set list to his shows

todayJune 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Roger Daltrey is about to launch his new solo acoustic tour, and he is really hoping fans don’t start hitting the internet to find out what he’ll be playing.

In an interview with BillboardThe Who frontman would not discuss what he plans to play on the tour in order to keep some of the mystery alive.

“I’m not gonna talk about songs,” Daltrey said. “Too many people reveal songs. There’s no surprises left with concerts these days, ’cause everybody wants to see the setlist. I’m f****** sick of it.”

With websites that reveal nightly set lists, and fans posting clips from shows, Daltrey noted, “The internet’s ruined the live shows for me.”

“Who wants to know what’s coming next?” he added. “People forget about surprises. I can’t stand it.” 

Daltrey’s tour kicks off June 10 in Glenside, Pennsylvania, and runs through June 29 in Highland Park, Illinois. A complete list of dates can be found at thewho.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%