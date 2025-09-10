AD
Roger Daltrey headlining 30th anniversary Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp in January

todaySeptember 10, 2025

Roger Daltrey at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction (Disney/Eric McCandless)

The Who’s Roger Daltrey is helping Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is confirmed to appear at a Fantasy Camp being held in Miami Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Simon TownshendPete Townshend’s brother who tours with The Who, will also be part of the weekend.

“I love it because it reminds you of where you came from,” Daltrey says of the camps. “It’s about having fun!”

Fantasy Camp gives everyday musicians the chance to perform alongside the rock legends. For the weekend, they’ll get to perform with both Daltrey and Simon Townshend, along with other special guests. There will also be masterclasses, Q&As, open jams and more.

“It’s an honor to celebrate 30 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp with Roger Daltrey,” says David Fishof, founder of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp. “This camp is about inspiring musicians and giving fans an opportunity to share the stage with their heroes. To have members of The Who join us for this milestone makes it truly historic.”

Registration is now open at rockcamp.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

