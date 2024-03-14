AD
Roger Daltrey, Robert Plant, James Taylor among the artists playing Chicago’s Ravinia Festival

todayMarch 14, 2024

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

The Who‘s Roger Daltrey, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and James Taylor are among the artists booked for the 2024 Ravinia Festival season, which runs from June 4 to September 15 in Highland Park, Chicago.

James Taylor and his All-Star Band will headline the festival’s Pavilion on June 8 and 9, with Plant and Krauss booked for June 12 and Daltrey with KT Tunstall headlining on June 29.

Other artists booked for the season include Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Crowded House, The Beach Boys with John Stamos and more.

Information on tickets and the complete Ravinia Festival lineup can be found at ravinia.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

