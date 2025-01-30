AD
Roger Waters releasing super deluxe edition of ‘The Dark Side of the Moon Redux’

todayJanuary 30, 2025

Cooking Vinyl Limited

Roger Waters is revisiting his updated take on Pink Floyd’s classic album The Dark Side of the Moon.

The rocker just announced he’s releasing a super deluxe edition of 2023’s The Dark Side of the Moon Redux on March 14, featuring the album on gold vinyl, CD and Blu-ray, with Dolby Atmos audio. The set will also include a live version of the album, recorded at his two shows at the London Palladium on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, 2023.

Also in the set is Waters’ track-by-track video commentary, along with 4-by-10-inch vinyl singles for “Money,” “Time,” “Speak To Me/Breathe” and “Us and Them.” Plus, there will be a 40-page commemorative book and select orders made through Waters’ official store will include a print signed by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“All that is gone, all that’s to come? Looking back or looking forward, Dark Side of the Moon offers you choice,” says Waters. “The choice is yours. Darkness or the Light.”

Waters released The Dark Side of the Moon Redux in October 2023 to coincide with the original album’s 50th anniversary. It features reworkings of all the tracks on the original album.

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux (Super Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

