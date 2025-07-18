AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Roger Waters shares ‘Have a Cigar’ performance clip from upcoming concert film

todayJuly 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision

Roger Waters has shared another performance clip ahead of the upcoming theatrical release of his concert film, This Is Not a Drill – Live from Prague the Movie.

The latest is a performance of the Pink Floyd track “Have a Cigar,” which appeared on the band’s 1975 album, Wish You Were Here.

This Is Not a Drill – Live from Prague the Movie was recorded during Waters’ May 25, 2023, show at O2 Arena in the Czech Republic. The concert was part of Waters’ “first ever Farewell Tour” and featured performances of several Pink Floyd tunes, as well as his solo material.

The film is coming to theaters on July 23 and July 27, with tickets on sale now at RogerWaters.film.

In addition to the theatrical release, music from the film will be released on Aug. 1 in a variety of formats: four-LP, two-CD, DVD, Blu-Ray and digital audio. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%