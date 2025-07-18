Roger Waters shares ‘Have a Cigar’ performance clip from upcoming concert film

Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision

Roger Waters has shared another performance clip ahead of the upcoming theatrical release of his concert film, This Is Not a Drill – Live from Prague the Movie.

The latest is a performance of the Pink Floyd track “Have a Cigar,” which appeared on the band’s 1975 album, Wish You Were Here.

This Is Not a Drill – Live from Prague the Movie was recorded during Waters’ May 25, 2023, show at O2 Arena in the Czech Republic. The concert was part of Waters’ “first ever Farewell Tour” and featured performances of several Pink Floyd tunes, as well as his solo material.

The film is coming to theaters on July 23 and July 27, with tickets on sale now at RogerWaters.film.

In addition to the theatrical release, music from the film will be released on Aug. 1 in a variety of formats: four-LP, two-CD, DVD, Blu-Ray and digital audio. It is available for preorder now.