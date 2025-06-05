AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Roger Waters’ This Is Not A Drill concert coming to theaters in July

todayJune 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision

If you didn’t get a chance to see Roger Waters’ This Is Not A Drill tour, you now have another shot to experience it.

This Is Not A Drill – Live from Prague The Movie is coming to theaters on July 23 and July 27, with tickets going on sale June 12 at RogerWaters.film.

The concert was recorded during the Pink Floyd rocker’s May 25, 2023, show at O2 Arena in the Czech Republic. The show was part of Waters’ “first ever Farewell Tour” and featured performances of 20 songs, including Pink Floyd classics like “Us & Them,” “Comfortably Numb” and “Wish You Were Here.” Waters also played a new song, “The Bar.”

As a preview of what to expect, Waters has released a video of the “Wish You Were Here” performance.

But that’s not all. Music from the film will be released on Aug. 1 in a variety of formats, including four-LP, two-CD, DVD, Blu-Ray and digital audio. It is available for preorder now.

Waters launched the This Is Not A Drill tour in the U.S. in July 2022. It consisted of 99 shows, wrapping in December 2023 in Quito, Ecuador.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%