AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ronnie James Dio tribute Rock for Ronnie concert raises $80,000

todayMay 28, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The Rock for Ronnie tribute concert, held in honor of the late Ronnie James Dio, raised $80,000 for the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

The event took place May 19 in Woodland Hills, California, and featured performances by Quiet Riot and Lita Ford, among others. A guitar Ford played and signed, featuring a light-up Dio logo, was auctioned for $11,500, while a Quiet Riot-autographed guitar went for $7,000.

The Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was founded in honor of Dio, who passed away in 2010 from stomach cancer. He was 67.

Along with Rock for Ronnie, the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund also hosts the Bowl for Ronnie charity bowling tournament.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%