Rev Rock Report

Ronnie Wood, Billy F. Gibbons & more guest on new album from R&B group The Stylistics

todayDecember 10, 2024

The Rolling StonesRonnie Wood, KISSGene Simmons and ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons are among the artists contributing to the upcoming new album by soul legends The Stylistics.

The album, Falling In Love With My Girl, will be released Feb. 21 and will mark the band’s first new album since 2008’s That Same Way. The new record has the group — original members Airrion Love and Herb Murrell, along with Jason Sharp, who joined the group in 2011 — collaborating with a whole host of artists.

Other guests on the record include Toto’s Steve Lukather, Ray Parker Jr., The Elton John Band, Chicago’s Bill Champlin and The DarknessJustin Hawkins.

The first single from the record, “Yes I Will” featuring Shania Twain, is set to drop on Feb. 14.

Falling in Love With My Girl is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

