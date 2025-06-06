AD
Ronnie Wood celebrates his 50 years in The Rolling Stones with new portraits

todayJune 6, 2025

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The Rolling StonesRonnie Wood made an appearance at the band’s official store on London’s Carnaby Street Thursday as part of a celebration of his 50 years with the band.

“From memorable stage looks to legendary guitars and iconic art prints, we marked the milestone with a look back at five decades of rock ’n’ roll,” the store wrote on Instagram next to video from the evening, which shows Wood checking out some of the memorabilia on display.

Wood also debuted new artwork, titled 50 – The Portraits, featuring drawings of himself and his bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the late Charlie Watts.

Canvas prints of the collection are now available to purchase online and at the Carnaby Street store. There’s also a limited-edition set of all four prints that comes with a 7-inch never-before-heard demo made by Ronnie. The sets are all individually named, numbered and hand signed.

Following Mick Taylor‘s departure from The Stones, Wood took part in their recording session for their 1975 album Black and Blue and went on to tour with the band that year. He became an official member of The Stones in April 1976.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

