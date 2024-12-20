Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy to star in ‘The Good Daughter’ limited series

William Morrow

The limited series adaptation of The Good Daughter has found its stars.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter, the upcoming Peacock series will star Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy as sisters Samantha and Charlotte Quinn.

Byrne will also executive produce the show. Fahy takes over the role of Charlotte, which was originally attached to Jessica Biel before she exited the project in September.

The Good Daughter follows Charlotte and Samantha, who have spent 28 years trying to unpack what was fractured during a night of violence. After another attack hits their small town, lawyer Charlotte confronts her demons as she takes on the case.

The show was picked up straight-to-series by Peacock in March. Slaughter wrote all of the show’s episodes, and she also serves as an executive producer. Steph Green will direct all the episodes and executive produce it, as well.