Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera to publish memoir

Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera is ready to look back on his life and career with the release of his upcoming memoir, Revolución to Roxy, set for release on March 22.

The book covers his life growing up in Cuba, Hawaii and Venezuela, as well as his career with his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Roxy Music and his encounters with such rock legends as Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and Rick Wright, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and more.

“I’ve written this memoir for my English and Colombian family, dear friends and music fans, who’ve followed my musical twists and turns for over half a century,” Manzanera shares. “It’s a memoir that spans my ‘50’s childhood in Cuba, Hawaii and Venezuela, when everything seemed in the brightest technicolor, to monochrome but very cool ‘60’s London and the start of a music career that continues to enrich my life.”

The book, which features 100 color and black-and-white photos, will be accompanied by a companion CD of the same name featuring 10 tracks, five of which have never been released before. The CD drops April 12.

Revolución to Roxy is available for preorder now.