Buck Country Music News

Runaway June gets ready for a ‘Real Good Night’ to kick-start their next record

todaySeptember 5, 2025

Runaway June’s ‘Real Good Night’ (Quartz Hill Music Group)

Runaway June‘s new track, “Real Good Night,” is a preview of the trio’s upcoming sophomore album, though Natalie Stovall cowrote it specifically to perform it live. 

“I went into that write wanting to write a strong show opener for Runaway June because we’ve talked about that a few times,” she says. “When we were writing that song, it just made me think about how much fun it is to get ready for a show, or when you think about getting ready with your girlfriends for a night out.”

Produced by Sugarland‘s Kristian Bush, “Real Good Night” mirrors the “girlhood, that sisterhood” the threesome enjoys, according to Stevie Woodward. 

Founding member Jennifer Wayne adds that it’s also a good representation of the forthcoming album, where “even the sad songs are fun.”

The group’s debut, Blue Roses, came out in 2019 and featured their top-10 hit “Buy My Own Drinks.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

