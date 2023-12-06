AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Rush’s Alex Lifeson debuts first signature pedal

todayDecember 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson is once again helping other musicians to sound their best.

The rocker just launched his first signature pedal, the Lerxst By-Tor pedal, through Mojotone, which is being sold exclusively on Reverb. The pedal is described as being “capable of going from light crunchy drive sounds to full out roar with sustaining lead tones.” 

This isn’t the first time Lifeson has worked with Mojotone. In 2012, they teamed up on a custom-built tube amp. And just last month, Lifeson and Mojotone launched a new Lerxst Omega line of hand-built guitar amps and cabinets inspired by Lifeson’s five-decade career. 

The Lerxst By-Tor pedal, which features the image of a wolf’s face on the front, is available to order now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%