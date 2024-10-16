AD
Buck Country Music News

Russell Dickerson has some fun taking romance down to its “Bones” in new video

todayOctober 16, 2024

Triple Tigers Records

“Russell Romance Dickerson Presents Bones From ‘Til Death Studios”: That’s what the tongue-in-cheek title card says at the beginning of Russell Dickerson‘s new video for his hit “Bones.” 

The cheeky tone continues as Russell’s inexplicably there for every moment of a couple’s romance, from proposal to picking out wedding outfits to the ceremony. And he’s most often wearing an arms-and-shoulders-baring tank top that showcases his devotion to his workout, though he does change in to a ’70s-era suit before he pops up to perform at the wedding.

Keep your eye out for the cameo from Russell’s own love, his wife, Kailey.

You’ll have to check out the video for yourself to witness the twist at the end.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

