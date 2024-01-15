AD
Buck Country Music News

Russell Dickerson has three date night tips for you

todayJanuary 15, 2024

Jason Davis/WireImage

Caught in a pickle and not sure what to do for your next date night? Fret not, Russell Dickerson has you covered.

The “God Gave Me a Girl” singer took to Instagram to share his “pro tip for the fellas” via a Reel with onscreen texts.

Russell’s three-item list comprises booking a babysitter, taking your lady to Target and Home Goods and having Mexican food for a meal.

“King behavior,” Russell’s wife, Kailey, commented on the post.

You can check out the Instagram Reel now on Russell’s Instagram.

Coming up, Russell will hit the road on the 2024 leg of his Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour. For a full list of dates and tickets, head to russelldickerson.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

