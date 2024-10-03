AD
Buck Country Music News

Russell Dickerson pranks Sam Hunt in full ‘Locked Up’ mode

todayOctober 3, 2024

Chris Haston/NBC

Russell Dickerson went out with a criminal bang on his last Locked Up Tour show with Sam Hunt.

Inspired by “Cop Car” and the tour name, Russell and his crew dressed up as inmates in orange prison jumpsuits and surprised Sam onstage in the middle of his set.

“The homies and I, we’re all going full #LockedUp. We’re going to come out on ‘Cop Car’ because, uhhh, we fell in love in the back of a cop car,” Russell told fans in a video while referring to a lyric from Keith Urban‘s 2014 hit, which Sam co-wrote. 

After being surprised by Russell and his band in the middle of his acoustic performance of “Cop Car,” Sam smiled to the crowd and said, “Y’all this is the last night of the tour, so the pranks are coming out.”

“Russell, I love you buddy. Stay out of jail,” Hunt added before hugging his tour opener.

You can watch the full prank video now on Russell’s Instagram.

Russell’s currently making his way up the country charts with the title track of his latest EP, Bones.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

