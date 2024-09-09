AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Russell Dickerson steps in the ring for Russellmania in 2025

todaySeptember 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Chris Haston/NBC

Russell Dickerson is heading into the ring for the Russellmania Tour this spring.

“2025 is the year we’re sending it from the top rope,” the Tennessee native says. “I can’t wait to get back on the road, kicking off with Round 1 in March.”

The nine-date trek kicks off March 14 at The Pinnacle in Nashville and wraps April 5 in Garden City, Utah. Tickets go on sale Friday. 

Russell recently picked up a double-Platinum plaque for the success of his hit “She Likes It.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%