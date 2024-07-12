AD
Buck Country Music News

Russell Dickerson’s feeling the romance in his “Bones”

todayJuly 12, 2024

Russell Dickerson‘s wife Kailey continues to be his muse on his new single, “Bones,” just as she was on his first #1.

“I haven’t felt this way about a song since my first single ‘Yours,’” the father of two says. “When my wife and I first got together I was a gamble but she bet her life on me so this song is my promise of forever to her.”

“Bones” is the latest taste of new music from the Tennessee native’s forthcoming album. He’ll debut the new song on Good Morning America on Monday, less than a week after playing “Good Day to Have a Good Day” on the ABC show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

