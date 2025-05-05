AD
Buck Country Music News

Russell Dickerson’s ready to go a few more rounds on the Russellmania Tour

todayMay 5, 2025

Russell Dickerson‘s extending Round 3 of his Russellmania Tour, adding five fall dates on the West Coast and in Canada.

The new shows start Oct. 10 in Lincoln, California, with stops in Spokane and Seattle before he heads to Calgary and Saskatoon. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, May 9. 

The trek resumes June 5 with sold-out dates in New York City, Asbury and Boston. 

You can check out the new Russellmania version of his latest hit, “Happen to Me,” which was shot at the Nashville stop on the tour. 

