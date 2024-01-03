AD
Entertainment News

Ryan Gosling all about singing “I’m just Ken” at the Oscars

todayJanuary 3, 2024

Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s not even known if the hit song will be nominated for an Academy Award, but if it is, Ryan Gosling apparently really wants to sing “I’m Just Ken” at the ceremony.

At least that’s what the Barbie star told W magazine.

“Well, I haven’t been invited,” he admitted, adding, “And I wasn’t thinking about it until now, and now it’s all I’m going to think about.”

He joked, “Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?”

While this year’s nominations won’t be announced until January 23, three hit songs from the blockbuster made the short list of potential Best Song choices for Academy voters: Gosling’s power ballad, Billie Eillish‘s “What Was I Made For?” and Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night.”

While Gosling is acting surprised, it’s a pretty safe bet Academy voters will be feeling the Kenergy when it’s time to tick their ballots. Even if the song isn’t nominated, it’s a sure thing producers would want Gosling to perform his collab with Mark Ronson at the big dance, just from a viewership standpoint.

Of his performance in Greta Gerwig‘s movie, Gosling told the magazine that after reading the script, he thought, “this is the hardest part I’ll ever play.”

He explained, “How do you approach playing a 70-year-old crotchless doll? There’s no research you can do for that. There’s no one you can shadow, no documentaries you can watch, no books written about Ken. You’re on your own.”

Written by: ABC News

