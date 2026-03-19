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Ryan Gosling says Harry Styles flew to NY just to appear during his ‘SNL’ monologue

todayMarch 19, 2026

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Harry Styles during Ryan Gosling’s ‘SNL’ monologue, March 7, 2026 (Will Heath/NBC)

The week before Harry Styles hosted Saturday Night Live, he popped up in the audience during host Ryan Gosling’s monologue, and that became the entire bit. Ryan has since revealed that he randomly reached out and asked Harry to be there.

While promoting his film Hail Mary on London’s KISS Radio, Ryan said, “It was just so strange that Harry was hosting after me because he’s such a big part of this film.” Harry’s song “Sign of the Times” is heavily featured in the movie.

“Yeah, it was kind of a Hail Mary ask, ’cause I don’t know him,” Ryan continued. “But I was like, ‘Is there any way he’d wanna be in the monologue?’ And then he got on a plane just to be there, so it was very cool.”

Asked what it was like to sing “Sign of the Times” in front of Harry, which Ryan did during the monologue, he told KISS, “Nobody wanted that.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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