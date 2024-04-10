Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt choose favorite Taylor Swift songs; ‘TTPD’ bonus tracks are available again

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

In Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt‘s new movie The Fall Guy, there’s a scene where Blunt’s character catches Gosling’s character, Colt, crying in a car while listening to Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well.” But it turns out Gosling didn’t have to stretch too far to play someone who loves Taylor’s music.

In an interview with Fandango, Gosling was asked, “Who is the bigger Swiftie, Colt or Ryan Gosling?” “Oh, Ryan Gosling,” the Oscar nominee replied.

“You’re a Swiftie? Big time?” the interviewer asked. “Who isn’t?” said Blunt.

Asked to name their favorite Taylor track, Ryan said, “I don’t know, I mean, ‘All Too Well’ right now has a soft spot in my heart.” Blunt responded, “I’d say ‘Cruel Summer’ is pretty up there for me.”

Meanwhile, with just about a week to go before the release of The Tortured Poets Department, the woman herself is making those variant vinyls with the exclusive bonus tracks available again for 48 hours. You can choose from “The Bolter,” “The Black Dog,” “The Manuscript” or “The Albatross” — or collect all four. We promise we won’t tell Billie Eilish.

(Taylor talk comes 18:39 into the video below.)