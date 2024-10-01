AD
Ryan Murphy’s Menendez brothers story stays atop Netflix’s TV chart as audience grows in second week

todayOctober 1, 2024

Ryan Murphy‘s newest Monster series on Netflix stayed atop the streamer’s English TV List for the week of Sept. 23, and in its second week at #1, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story managed a bigger audience than its debut week.

The drama that co-stars Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny was Netflix’s most-watched title of the week, attracting 19.5 million views — and it was in the top 10 in 89 countries.

The based-on-real-life true crime series debuted with 12.3 million views in its first week on the streamer. 

Debuting in second place was the new rom-com Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. It drew 10.3 million viewers in its first week. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

