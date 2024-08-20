Ryan Reynolds explains memorial tribute to Rob Delaney’s late son in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ credits

Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to his Deadpool franchise co-star Rob Delaney and memorialized Delaney’s late son, Henry, in an emotional Instagram post Monday.

Delaney played Peter, initially the only non-superpowered member of Deadpool’s very short-lived superhero team X-Force, beginning with 2018’s Deadpool 2.

“There’s more to @robdelaney than some realize,” Reynolds wrote. “He’s one of the most subversively funny people I know. He’s a beautiful, acerbic and vulnerable writer. If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, ‘For Henry Delaney’. Henry is Rob’s son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018. Right as we finished Deadpool 2.”

Reynolds wrote, “I’ve always kicked my own a** because I didn’t place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2. If there’s a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen.”

Reynolds says Delaney “has a vivid perspective on unimaginable grief. And he takes an unfiltered, rage-ful [sic] loving, sad and hilarious (yes, HILARIOUS) look at grief through his book, A HEART THAT WORKS,” Ryan says, calling it “an incredible piece of writing which explores the kaleidoscopic colours of emotion Henry’s passing revealed.”