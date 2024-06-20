AD
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, RuPaul, Anthony Anderson to sub for Jimmy Kimmel this summer

todayJune 20, 2024

The weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer and that means Jimmy Kimmel has rung up his celebrity pals to cover for him at Jimmy Kimmel Live.

To that end, ABC has announced Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will host the late night show, as will Martin Short, Anthony Anderson, Kumail Nanjiani, Kathryn Hahn, RuPaul, Jeff Goldblum and New Girl‘s Lamorne Morris.

Short kicks things off first as host the week of June 24, with his Only Murders co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez guesting, along with Melissa McCarthy, Sienna Miller, Jelly Roll and Beck, with musical performances by Imagine Dragons, Jelly Roll, Beck and The Warning.

The dates of the other famous hosts’ stints on Jimmy Kimmel Live are forthcoming.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

