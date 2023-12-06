AD
Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds pleads with photographers not to spoil the “audience joy” with ‘Deadpool 3’ set shots

todayDecember 6, 2023

20th Century Studios

In an Instagram Story, Ryan Reynolds — and co-star Hugh Jackman, more on that in a second — pleaded with photographers not to spoil scenes from Deadpool 3 by creeping into their shooting locations.

Reynolds began the message saying, “Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It’s important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real natural environments using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally.”

He continued, “Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create difficult situation for everyone. Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back from showing images before they’re ready.”

Ryan pleaded, “The film is built for audience joy and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited.”

He added, “I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket,” before closing with: “I love making this movie.”

For his part, Hugh Jackman copied the same note, but he crossed out “DEADPOOL” and corrected it to read, “What he said, but it’s a new WOLVERINE movie.”

As reported, Jackman is back in action as fan favorite X-Men member Logan/Wolverine in the third Deadpool film, both characters’ first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters July 26 from 20th Century Studios, which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

