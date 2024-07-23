AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds reveals name of 4th child with Blake Lively

todayJuly 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney

Ryan Reynolds shared a sweet message for his family at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City on Monday night — and revealed the name of his fourth child.

While standing onstage with his fellow cast members and director Shawn Levy at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the actor delivered a speech in which he shouted out wife Blake Lively and their four children by name.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here. Her outfit is amazing — spoiler alert!” he shared from the stage.

“I want to thank my kids — James, Inez, Betty, Olin — who are here,” he continued. “I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”

The speech came after Reynolds and Lively celebrated a date night on the red carpet for the premiere, with the Gossip Girl actress wearing a Deadpool-inspired jumpsuit.

Lively’s bestie Gigi Hadid also showed up on theme in a yellow ensemble inspired by Hugh Jackman‘s character, Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%