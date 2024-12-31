Ryan Seacrest talks resolutions, hosting ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Disney/Gizelle Hernandez

The clock is about to strike midnight on the last day of 2024. Helping to ring in the new year again is Ryan Seacrest, who hosts Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Tuesday night on ABC.

The host talked to ABC News about what he’s most looking forward to as he helps welcome in 2025.

“I’m excited to see how this show has grown,” Seacrest said. “When I started with Dick Clark, we did a big show. We do a massive, almost international show now. So that’s exciting.”

Seacrest has been a part of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve since 2006. He says he’s picked up some pointers over the years on how to be a great host for the program.

“Kind of shut up. Don’t say too much. You know, get out of the way,” Seacrest said. “The ball drops. It’s midnight. People just want to see and feel it. And they’re with the people that they love. There’s not much one can say, so get out of the way.”

As 2024 comes to a close, Seacrest says he has a resolution he wants to follow in 2025.

“Slowing down a little bit,” he said. “I’m always rushing to everything. I’m rushing through things, even meals. I’m like, ‘We got to go, let’s hurry.’ I just want to slow down, chew my food and swallow it. And experience it.”

Alanis Morissette, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kesha, Lenny Kravitz, Reneé Rapp, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Teddy Swims, Tinashe, TLC and more will perform during Dick Clark’s New Years’s Rockin Eve, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31.