AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Sabrina Carpenter and Kacey Musgraves have a “short n sweet lil dream” duet at Outside Lands

todayAugust 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Steve Jennings/FilmMagic

Sabrina Carpenter headlined San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival on Aug. 11 — her first-ever festival headlining slot — and had some help from a special guest: Kacey Musgraves.

The country/pop singer joined Sabrina for a duet version of the classic Nancy Sinatra song “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.” Sabrina posted multiple photos of her performance, and of her and Kacey, on Instagram and wrote, “thank you to everyone who came. special thank you to the angel that is @spaceykacey for coming out to sing and dance to Nancy Sinatra with me :’).”

Sabrina, who wore an “I’m a headlining b***” sash that a fan in the front row gave her, continued, “and thank you to my whole team and crew. all the talented people who made this show happen on and off stage, i love you all so much.”

There’s footage of the duet performance on Sabrina’s Instagram Story. Kacey, meanwhile, did her own post of photos and video of the experience, and wrote, “We were working late ‘cause we are singers. Last night was a short n sweet little dream ily @sabrinacarpenter. Thanks for having meeee.”

Sabrina also treated the crowd to an unreleased song from her upcoming new album, Short n’ Sweet: “Slim Pickins,” which SFGate.com described as “country lite.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%