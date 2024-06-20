AD
Sabrina Carpenter announces upcoming Short n’ Sweet Tour

todayJune 20, 2024

ABC/John Argueta

She’s going on tour, ’cause she’s a singer.

Sabrina Carpenter will embark on the Short n’ Sweet tour this fall, she announced on Thursday. The upcoming headlining North American tour spans 29 dates and hits cities across the U.S. and Canada.

She’ll be joined by musicians Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna as openers.

Sabrina announced the tour on Instagram, with a graphic showing off the different dates, and a photo of herself holding a newspaper with the headline, “SHE’S GETTING AROUND!”

“I can’t wait to be singing with you all soon,” Sabrina wrote in the caption.

Additionally, through partnering with PLUS1 for the tour, Sabrina’s launched the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which supports the well-being of people and animals, and includes organizations working towards animal welfare, issues surrounding mental health and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Tickets officially go on sale on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. local time. However, fans can purchase through the Cash App presale on Monday, June 24, or through the Team Sabrina presale on Tuesday, June 25 — both at 10 a.m. local time.

There’s also going to be a Spotify-sponsored Top Listener Fan Pit at each show. Spotify’s launched an official Sabrina on Tour playlist, which she herself curated, filled with hits from her catalog and her own musical inspirations.

The Short n’ Sweet Tour is in support of Sabrina’s upcoming sixth studio album of the same name, which arrives Aug. 23.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

