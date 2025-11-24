AD
Sabrina Carpenter ‘arrests’ Miss Piggy at final Short n’ Sweet tour show

todayNovember 24, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter performs during her Short n’ Sweet tour at Madison Square Garden, New York, New York, October 2025 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

Before Sabrina Carpenter sings “Juno” on her Short n’ Sweet tour, she makes it a habit of “arresting” someone in the audience who she declares to be “too hot.” That person is very often a famous woman, but on Sunday, the final night of the tour, that person was a famous pig.

During the show at LA’s Cryto.com Arena, Sabrina said, “Some of you guys are so beautiful, it should be a crime. Like you, gorgeous: I’d know that face anywhere!” Cut to none other than Miss Piggy in the audience.

“What is your name?” Sabrina asked Piggy. “Ahem. Miss Piggy,” the Muppet declared as the audience screamed. “Are you enjoying the show?” Sabrina asked. “Uh, YES! I’m loving it!” Piggy yelled.

“You know, it’s been a tradition on this tour, we’ve arrested so many beautiful individuals,” Sabrina continued. “But I feel like tonight is your night.” 

Another Muppet, Bobo the Bear, who was providing “security” for Piggy, chimed in, “Excuse me, Miss Carpenter, did you say she was being arrested?”

“Yeah, but it’s kinda fake,” Sabrina explained. She then offered a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs to Bobo, who said, “I don’t need those. I brought my own. Let’s go, Pig. Tell it to the judge, sister!”

The moment was likely a promotion for the fact that Sabrina will be guest-starring in The Muppet Show special in 2026, which will celebrate the series’ 50th anniversary.

Sabrina previously “arrested” Maya Rudolph, SZADakota and Elle Fanning during her six shows in LA.

