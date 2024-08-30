Sabrina Carpenter breaks Official Chart records in UK with ‘Short n’ Sweet,’ “Taste”

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Oh, she left quite an impression on the charts.

Sabrina Carpenter has scored her first Official Chart Double, meaning she has earned her first U.K. #1 album with the debut of Short n’ Sweet, and her third #1 single with her song “Taste.”

This means Sabrina has become the first female artist, and only the third artist overall, to achieve the top album and single at the same time.

The only other singers to do so were Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles. This also makes her the youngest artist to achieve such a stat — Sabrina is 25 years old, while Ed and Harry were 26 and 28 when they topped both charts.

Martin Talbot, CEO of Official Charts, sent congratulations Sabrina’s way.

“What a year it has been for Sabrina Carpenter. If Oasis are the band of the Nineties, Sabrina is surely 2024’s queen of pop – and she reinforces that status this week,” Talbot said.

Another person dominating pop music at the moment is Chappell Roan, who, in a recent livestream, said her favorite songs off of Short n’ Sweet are “Taste” and “Juno.”

“I love her,” Chappell said of Sabrina. “I just love her whole — her whole project is just so thought out and so genuine. I just really love it. She does an awesome job.”