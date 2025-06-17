AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Sabrina Carpenter denies 2024 photo shoot was inspired by ‘Lolita’

todayJune 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter has been fending off criticism of her Man’s Best Friend album cover, which shows her on all fours next to a man who’s grabbing a handful of her hair. But now, she’s also defending an image of herself from 2024.

A TikTok user reposted an image that had two photos side by side: one of Sabrina from her 2024 W magazine feature, which shows her lying in the grass in front of a sprinkler, and a similar image from the 1997 film Lolita.  The movie is an adaptation of the notorious 1955 novel by Vladimir Nabokov, about a middle-aged man who becomes obsessed with a young girl. In the book, she’s 12; in the film, she’s 14.

“What the F is this?” asked the TikTok user, while captioning the video “gross” and labeling it, “Me after seeing sabrinas lolita photoshoot.”

Someone noted in the comments, “huge chance that she’s never heard of the movie and this is the photographers [sic] fault.”

Sabrina jumped into the comments, writing, “I’ve never seen this movie. it’s never been on my mood board and never would be.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%