Sabrina Carpenter hosting a “drive-in experience” to promote new single

todayJune 5, 2025

John Shearer/WireImage

Sabrina Carpenter teased her new single “Manchild” with footage of herself hitchhiking on a highway as cars and trucks pass her by. Now she’s announced a promotional stunt which is also automobile-themed.

The Sabrina Carpenter Drive-In Theater Experience, which is being organized by Amazon Music, is happening June 6 at 7 p.m. ET in New York. You can enter to win two tickets if you’re 18 and over and live in either New York, Connecticut or New Jersey. 

It’s not clear where the experience is being held, but the URL for the ticket page says “upstate ny fan experience,” indicating that it’s going to be somewhere north of New York City.  When you apply for tickets, it asks if you want to drive yourself or take a shuttle from Manhattan.

“Manchild” will arrive today, Thursday, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

