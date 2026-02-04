Sabrina Carpenter is ‘floored’ by George Clooney, Emma Stone & more singing ‘Manchild’

AD

Ahead of the Grammys, W magazine rounded up a bunch of acclaimed actors to give their takes on Sabrina Carpenter‘s nominated single, “Manchild,” and now Sabrina is reacting to it.

In the video, George Clooney, Emma Stone, Jodi Foster, Greta Lee, Amanda Seyfried, Alexander Skarsgård, Kate Hudson, Duane Johnson, Elle Fanning, Tessa Thompson, Rose Byrne, Sydney Sweeney and more are given the lyrics to the song and asked to either sing or recite them.

While George and Jodie simply speak the lyrics —Jodie because she admits she doesn’t know the song — others attempt to sing. Some have great success hitting the high note in the chorus, like Elle, Tessa and Amanda. Alexander and Duane, not so much.

Mia Goth was the most enthusiastic, though. She said, “I saw Sabrina Carpenter and I am obsessed. I felt like I was 6 years old again. … Ever since, I’m just in love.”

Sabrina reposted the video on her Instagram Story and wrote, “I’m floored and dazzled.”

In other Sabrina news, she appears in The Muppet Show special, which is now streaming on Disney+ and airing Wednesday night on ABC. Speaking to E!, Miss Piggy scoffed at the idea that she was “intimidated” by the pop star.

“If anything, I think you should ask Sabrina if she was intimidated by moi,” said Piggy. “Well, actually, don’t ask her that, though. Just take my word for it. She was very intimidated.”

In the actual show, Sabrina told Piggy, “You’re my idol. I’ve basically modeled my whole look and style after you.” Piggy responded, “Oh trust me, my attorneys and I have taken notice and we will be in touch.”

