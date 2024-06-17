AD
Mike FM Music News

Sabrina Carpenter makes ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 history with “Please Please Please” and “Espresso”

todayJune 17, 2024

ABC/John Argueta

Sabrina Carpenter can’t relate to desperation, but she can relate to success. On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, that is.

The pop star has two songs in the newest Hot 100 chart. Her “Please Please Please” debuts at #2, while “Espresso” reaches a new peak at #3.

With this accomplishment comes a record: Sabrina is now the first solo artist, and only the second act overall after The Beatles, to place two simultaneous top-three hits in Hot 100’s history. The Beatles last did this 60 years ago in February 1964 with their hits “I Want To Hold Your Hand” and “She Loves You.”

“Please Please Please” is Sabrina’s highest-charting Hot 100 hit to date with its #2 debut.

Both “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” will appear on Sabrina’s upcoming sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, which arrives Aug. 23.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

