Mike FM Music News

Sabrina Carpenter marks 1 year of ‘Short n’ Sweet,’ sets video release for new song ‘Tears’

todayAugust 23, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Short n’ Sweet’ (Island Records)

The album that changed Sabrina Carpenter‘s life turned 1 on Saturday, and she took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

Short n’ Sweet — which earned Sabrina her first Grammys and first number-one hit, gave us the phrases “Make me Juno” and “That’s that me, espresso,” and even inspired a Saturday Night Live skit — was released on Aug. 23, 2024.

On Instagram, Sabrina wrote, “Pausing from [Man’s Best Friend] to say happy one year of Short n’ Sweet. one year of kiss marks, camaraderie, and being so f****** horny.”

“Camaraderie” is a lyric from her single “Bed Chem,” while the other phrase is from her song “Juno.”

“This album is one of my most prized possessions and brought me closer to myself as well as so many beautiful people and places,” Sabrina continued. “Thank you for still listening every single day x thank you for coming to the shows and singing till your lungs give out, thank you for loving these songs and every damn lyric as much as i do!”

She concluded, “Thank you to all my friends i got to make every song with, every video with, create the live shows with. One of the most fun years I’ve had in my whole life. I’ll never take it for granted!!! Love you all infinitely. SNS for life.”

On her Instagram Story, she also gave some love to the deluxe version of Short n’ Sweet, which was released in February 2025. “Though she is not a year old, let us still remember ~her~,” Sabrina wrote on her Story.  The deluxe included the single “Busy Woman.”

Meanwhile, on Aug. 29, Sabrina will release a brand-new video for the song “Tears,” from her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend, out that same day.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

