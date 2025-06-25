AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sabrina Carpenter offers fans new album cover ‘approved by God’

todayJune 25, 2025

Island Records

The woman who once joked that “Jesus was a Carpenter” has now claimed that The Almighty Him — or Her — self has signed off on her new album cover.

After catching flak for the cover of her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter has offered an alternative to anyone who was offended by the image of her on all fours, standing next to a man who’s grabbed a fistful of her hair.

She announced on Instagram Wednesday, “i signed some copies of Man’s Best Friend for you guys. & here is a new alternate cover approved by God. available now on my website.”

The new black-and-white cover shows Sabrina in a lacy dress, holding on to a man in a dark suit whose face is turned away from the camera. There are several other men, also in suits, in the background, but they’re obscured by shadows.

The original album cover was decried by some fans as “degrading” to women, while others argued that it was clearly satire.

And don’t try to criticize Sabrina for her “Manchild” video, either. She just posted a behind-the-scenes look at the video, in which she holds up the cigarette she’s smoking on camera and says, “For all the people who are thinking, ‘Shame on you, Sabrina,’ these are nicotine-free.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

