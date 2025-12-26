AD
Music News

Sabrina Carpenter releases vinyl-only bonus track on streaming as Christmas gift to fans

todayDecember 26, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Man’s Best Friend’ (Island Records)

Sabrina Carpenter gave her fans a gift on Christmas: She released what had previously been a vinyl-only bonus track to streaming services.

“to thank you for such a beautiful year …and to supply whoever needs a cathartic christmas crashout song… Man’s best friend bonus track edition with one of my favorites ‘Such a Funny Way’ is now officially available on streaming,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sabrina also released a lyric video for the track, which shows her all ” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>glammed up at a fancy event, surrounded by men.

“i love you guys so much,” she continued. “Thank you for caring for these songs the way i do and for such a special 2025!! I feel lucky to know there’s still so much good to come.”

After it made its debut on the vinyl deluxe version of Sabrina’s album Man’s Best Friend, “Such a Funny Way” became available for digital download in September. She wrote on Instagram, “‘Such a Funny Way’ is a song i am so proud of. the sentiment is one i always thought could really be the end of Mans Best Friend in another universe!”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

