Sabrina Carpenter responds to accusation that she’s all about sex

todayJune 17, 2025

Background
Island Records

In her Rolling Stone cover story, Sabrina Carpenter claps back at those who accuse her of being overly sexual — and now she’s done the same thing online.

Sabrina responded to someone on X Monday who took issue with the cover of her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend, which shows her on all fours, standing next to a man who has a fistful of her hair in his hand. 

“Does she have a personality outside of sex?” asked the user.

Sabrina responded, “girl yes and it is goooooood.”

As the singer told Rolling Stone, “It’s always so funny to me when people complain. They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it.”

Man’s Best Friend is out Aug. 29.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

